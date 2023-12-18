USS Bataan (LHD 5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transited to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

The Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Harpers

Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transited Dec. 28, 2023, from the Red Sea to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and will join the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). With the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), these ships will re-aggregate as the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) in the eastern Mediterranean.

