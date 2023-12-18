Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Bataan (LHD 5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transited to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.28.2023

    Story by Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Richardson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Wasp-class amphibious ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Harpers
    Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transited Dec. 28, 2023, from the Red Sea to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea and will join the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19). With the embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), these ships will re-aggregate as the Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) in the eastern Mediterranean.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.28.2023 14:21
    Story ID: 460950
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 39
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan (LHD 5) and USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) transited to the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, by SCPO Jeffrey Richardson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT