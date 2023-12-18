U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District demonstrates excellence in FY24, celebrates record-breaking 2023 achievements

Photo By Christopher Fincham | The USACE, Baltimore District Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. David Myers, participated in...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Fincham | The USACE, Baltimore District Deputy Commander, Lt. Col. David Myers, participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Freedom Center IV Enlisted Personnel Housing Barracks, at Fort George G. Meade Nov. 9, 2023. The enlisted personnel barracks will accommodate 380 personnel in two, 4-story buildings with 190 rooms each. The ceremonial groundbreaking was attended by Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, Director of the NSA - National Security Agency, and Chief of the Central Security Service, Col. Michael A. Sapp, Garrison Commander, Fort Meade, and congressional staffers from the offices of Senator Ben Cardin, Congressman Steny Hoyer, and Senator Van Hollen. see less | View Image Page

Restoration to the Chesapeake’s ecosystem, environmental justice, flood risk management, dredging and navigation improvement, and water supply to Washington, D.C. and Virginia residents continue at the top of the list as USACE, Baltimore District priorities in fiscal year 2024.



Nearing the end of the first quarter in fiscal year 2024, the district is already making monumental strides in its capabilities. Civil Works projects such as the Mid-Chesapeake Bay Island Ecosystem Restoration Project, valued at $4 billion, will benefit ecosystem restoration and provide a long-term strategy that meets the dredging needs of the Port of Baltimore while maximizing the use of dredged materials as a beneficial resource. Approximately 1.5 million cubic yards of material, consisting of mud, silt, sand, shell, and mixtures thereof, were dredged from four channels in Maryland associated with the Baltimore Harbor in FY23, valued at $23.9 million, ensuring continued safe navigation for vessels going in and out of the Port of Baltimore. In comparison, the amount of material removed would cover the field at M&T Bank Stadium, goalpost to goalpost.



Military construction projects include Fort George G. Meade’s East Campus Building #5 in Maryland, an integrated design and construction contract valued at more than $800,000 and Fort Belvoir’s Nolan Building renovation, valued at about $100 million, for the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command.



“The Baltimore District is already moving full speed ahead with many specialized capabilities meant to build, restore, and preserve,” said Col. Estee Pinchasin, district commander and engineer. “Through our projects, we can literally save lives, and it’s for that reason that we remain committed to the many communities we impact.”



One of the most unique projects the Baltimore District will lead this fiscal year is the decommissioning and dismantling of the SM-1A, a Deactivated Nuclear Power Plant at Fort Greely in central Alaska. Consisting of intensive engineering and environmental planning, the SM-1A project involves the removal of all reactor components, disposal of materials, site cleanup, and restoration. The Baltimore District’s Environmental and Munitions Design Center, managing the effort, has a proven track record of safely carrying out radiological projects, such as SM-1A, worldwide. The project’s cost is estimated at almost $100 million through 2029.



The USACE, Baltimore District concluded a remarkable fiscal year 2023 with managing more than $2.5 billion in obligations, setting a new mark for the district.



The district’s meticulous planning and preparation led to the year-end success and demonstrated exceptional dedication and hard work. Notably, the Baltimore District completed its final contract action much earlier than ever. Baltimore District leaders attribute the achievements to the organization's commitment to optimizing face-to-face meetings and collaboration while harnessing the flexibility of telework and leveraging cutting-edge systems and technology.



"While it's not all about the numbers, the numbers are undeniably impressive," said David B. Morrow, deputy district engineer. "This year, the district exceeded $2.5 billion in obligations, representing nearly a 40% increase from the previous year. Looking ahead, we anticipate an even more significant year in the future."



Morrow also highlighted the remarkable diversity of the district’s programs and projects.



"Our portfolio spans from the smallest technical assistance efforts to monumental mega projects,” said Morrow. “We are involved in constructing state-of-the-art laboratories, decommissioning nuclear reactors, and ensuring the maintenance of the approach channels to the vital Port of Baltimore."



Lt. Col. David Myers, deputy district commander, emphasized that throughout this extraordinary year, Baltimore District teams demonstrated an exceptional commitment to balancing priorities while upholding the highest quality standards.



“The Baltimore District’s dedication symbolizes excellence, delivering a vital service to stakeholders, the U.S. Army, and the nation,” Myers said. “As the Baltimore District looks forward to the future, it does so with immense determination and commitment to continuing its tradition of excellence in service and achievement.”



About U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District:



Baltimore District delivers vital engineering solutions in collaboration with its partners to serve and strengthen the Nation, energize the economy, and reduce disaster risks. Headquartered near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Baltimore District provides design, engineering, construction, environmental, and real estate expertise to various important projects and customers. This support spans five states, the District of Columbia, overseas, and the Susquehanna, Potomac, and Chesapeake Bay watersheds. These civil and military missions and diverse engineering services support communities and warfighters while addressing the ever-growing list of emerging national security requirements and ultimately protecting the Nation.