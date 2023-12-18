Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baltimore District 2023 Highlight Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Video by Thomas Deaton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District

    From supporting trade throughout our waterways to restoring lost habitats, from supplying drinking water to our nation's capital to encouraging a new generation of engineers, Baltimore District looks back on 2023 with pride in our people & partnerships — and forward to 2024 with new projects and exciting milestones on the horizon.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 16:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 909335
    VIRIN: 231227-A-WK509-1001
    Filename: DOD_110062752
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltimore District 2023 Highlight Reel, by Thomas Deaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Engineer
    Corps of Engineers
    Commerce
    Wetlands
    Baltimore District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT