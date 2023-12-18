Baltimore District 2023 Highlight Reel

From supporting trade throughout our waterways to restoring lost habitats, from supplying drinking water to our nation's capital to encouraging a new generation of engineers, Baltimore District looks back on 2023 with pride in our people & partnerships — and forward to 2024 with new projects and exciting milestones on the horizon.
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2023 16:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|909335
|VIRIN:
|231227-A-WK509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110062752
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
