Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Final Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System Annual Operating Plan for the 2023-2024 now available.

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2023

    Story by Paco Hamm 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    The Final Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System Annual Operating Plan for the 2023-2024 runoff season is now available. This Annual Operating Plan (AOP) presents the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ regulation of the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System through Dec. 2024. The information in the AOP is based on water management guidelines designed to meet the reservoir regulation objectives of the 2018 Missouri River Master Water Control Manual (Master Manual).

    Management of the reservoir system is provided by the Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, Northwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
    A draft of this AOP was made available to the public in Sept. 2023. Five public meetings were held across the basin in early Nov. and one meeting was rescheduled for mid-Dec. As part of continued communication, monthly conference calls will be conducted by USACE beginning in Jan. 2024 with Federal, state, and local government officials, Tribes, emergency management officials, independent experts, and the media to discuss conditions on the ground and current USACE reservoir release plans and forecasts.

    After two years of below average runoff, Missouri River basin runoff was above average this year. Despite some recovery, reservoir levels remained low and resulted in water conservation measures remaining in effect in 2023 to ensure service to all project purposes should drought conditions continue.

    The Missouri River Water Management Division has made the final 2023-2024 Annual Operating Plan available at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Public-Meetings/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2023
    Date Posted: 12.27.2023 14:53
    Story ID: 460895
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Final Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System Annual Operating Plan for the 2023-2024 now available., by Paco Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    flood control
    Missouri River
    hydropower
    Missouri River Water Management
    Missouri basin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT