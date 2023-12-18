Employees encouraged to revisit safety, security measures when returning to the office

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles aiming to help Defense Logistics Agency employees return to the office in January. The articles will address several areas, providing tips and information to ease the transition.



Returning to the McNamara Headquarters Complex more regularly means employees have several office-environment issues to consider, including safety and security.



With employees retiring, new workers joining the agency, and some people coming back to the office after several years, now’s a good time for a refresher on safety and security information, said Carlton Dickens, emergency manager for the McNamara Headquarters Complex.



“That knowledge of what to do in an emergency may not have been passed down to the new employees,” he said.



There are three key safety areas to consider when returning to the office: emergency phone numbers, evacuation procedures and mass notifications.



Emergency phone numbers

In emergencies such as fire and medical, call the McNamara Headquarters Complex security operations center by landline at 911, 100 or 571-767-4010. From a cell phone, call 911 or 571-767-4010.



Calling from a landline is best, Dickens said, because 911 cell phone calls are rerouted from Fairfax County’s emergency line back to HQC police. When HQC police call for outside assistance first, they can save time by directing responders to the appropriate location.



Employees should take note of these phone numbers, Dickens said, and posters with the information will be displayed throughout the building.



Evacuation procedures

In the case of a building evacuation, leave through the closest safe exit. People on the lower level of the building should exit through the back of the HQC and follow the path along the pond, past pod 10 to the front of the building. If the evacuation is due to a fire, pull the nearby fire call box upon exiting.



After exiting the building, employees should gather at their predesignated assembly area across from the main road from Gate 1 to the pavilion area, Dickens said.



Employees should check with their supervisors now to confirm their assembly area, he added, and take the time to learn the location of their workstation, their pod number and nearby exits.



“It’s up to new employees to orient themselves with the building when they first come in,” he said.



He added that he is available to provide Microsoft Teams training for groups to give more specific evacuation instructions.



Update contact information in AtHoc

AtHoc is a mass warning notification system that informs employees about additional emergency information such as base closures, delayed openings, weather events, shelter-in-place incidents and other emergencies.



Employees receive notifications through phone calls, text messages and emails. Notifications also pop up on employees’ computers.



Users should make sure their contact information is updated in the AtHoc system as soon as possible, Dickens said. To update contact information in AtHoc, follow these instructions.

