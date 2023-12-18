Prepare to return to the office in the new year

Photo By Christopher Goulait | The Defense Logistics Agency is getting ready to return to the office more regularly...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Goulait | The Defense Logistics Agency is getting ready to return to the office more regularly in January. Employees can read a number of articles about returning to the office so they can be ready for success in the new year. (Graphic by Christopher Goulait) see less | View Image Page

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles aiming to help Defense Logistics Agency employees return to the office in January. The articles will address several areas, providing tips and information to ease the transition.



As the Defense Logistics Agency gets ready to return to the office more regularly in January, employees can start preparing now so they are set up for success in the new year.



DLA published a series of article discussing several important return to office topics including:



• EEO offers training, tips for returning to the office: Returning to the office more frequently is a change of pace for some, but there are resources available to make this change easier for the individual, as well as topics to keep in mind to make things more comfortable for everyone in the office.

• DLA’s Human Resources team is ready to support employees returning to the office: A willingness to help others is a common trait across the DLA workforce. At one point or another, we have gone out of our way to assist a coworker, a neighbor, or someone we just met who needed momentary help or advice. But how often do we accept help when we need it?

• Employees encouraged to revisit safety, security measures when returning to the office: Returning to the McNamara Headquarters Complex means employees have several office environment issues to consider, including safety and security.

• Employees encouraged to assess workspaces before January: Defense Logistics Agency Information Operations encourages the workforce, especially those who have not been at their workspaces for an extended time, to evaluate their office workspace before Jan. 2.

• DLA Installation Management answers questions about parking, food, more: Coming back to the McNamara Headquarters Complex three days a week has employees asking many questions. One such question might be the first thing an employee does upon arriving to work: “Will I be able to find a parking space?”



There is also an in-depth video interview with DLA Vice Director Brad Bunn in which he discusses the changes to the agency’s telework policy.



More articles with information from DLA Intelligence and other areas will be published in the new year.



Stay tuned to DLA’s social media pages, where we will ask the workforce for opinions and advice about coming back to the office. Please note that the best and most insightful comments may be used in a follow-up article.