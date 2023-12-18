Commentary: DLA’s support for the Abrams as involved, critical as ever

The return of great power competition has made the tank important for the first time in decades. One organization embracing this reality is the Defense Logistics Agency, a longtime contributor to Abrams life-cycle management. Working with the U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command, DLA helped develop America’s main battle tank in the 1970s, supplied over half its repair parts in the 1980s and 1990s, assisted with upgrades in the 2000s and acquired new provision responsibilities in the 2010s. Now it’s replacing parts for Abrams used to train Ukrainians and those used to defend NATO.



DLA first became involved with the Abrams in 1977 when it released 273 pieces of industrial plant equipment to Chrysler Defense, the tank’s manufacturer. Chrysler needed specialized machinery to roll and drill heavy metal for a prototype. The Defense Industrial Plant Equipment Center loaned Chrysler this machinery, refurbishing it first as needed. Meanwhile, DLA began working with Chrysler and its suppliers. In particular, the Defense Contract Administration Service’s Detroit office monitored testing, cost and control procedures. With the agency providing parts for initial production of the tank, early involvement was critical.



Full-scale deployment made DLA’s role even more important. Guided by DIPEC, the agency sent 725 machines to the manufacturing plant in Lima, Ohio. Worth $62.1 million, this equipment saved $48 million dollars and reduced the time it took to obtain factory equipment by three years. Full-scale deployment also meant repair parts. By 1983, with deliveries well underway, DLA was registering 95.8% availability for Abrams parts. Finally, Defense Department leaders appointed the tank program’s former manager, Army Lt. Gen. Donald M. Babers, as the agency’s eighth director. Babers led DLA when the Army upgraded the Abrams to the A1 model. A new gun, turret and suspension gave the A1 more and different parts.



DLA stayed involved with America’s main battle tank for the next three decades though the Gulf War, an armor upgrade and two contract renewals interrupted otherwise steady provision. Before repair part demand spiked due to almost 1,800 Abrams being sent overseas for operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, DLA’s Defense Contract Management Command painted tanks coming off the production line desert sand instead of woodland green and helped the Marine Corps field its first M1A1s. After the war, DLA’s National Stockpile Center helped TACOM upgrade Abrams armor by providing 250 short tons of titanium sponge for eight consecutive years. In 2001, Defense Supply Center Columbus, which had consolidated the agency’s construction and electronics supply chains, signed an $8.3 million fixed-price, indefinite-delivery contract with General Dynamics Land Systems, which had acquired Chrysler Defense in 1982. A $9.5 million contract followed in April 2013.



Three internal changes altered DLA’s support over the following decade. First, TACOM transferred most Abrams national stock numbers to the agency. DLA now manages 21,000; the Detroit-based command 1,700. Second, DLA’s 19th director, Army Lt. Gen. Darrell K. Williams, ended DLA Troop Support’s industrial hardware supply chain, further consolidating Abrams NSNs under Defense Supply Center Columbus, now known as DLA Land and Maritime. Finally, the Marine Corps started divesting itself of tanks, forcing DLA Land and Maritime to reduce buys of 3,700 NSNs.



Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 triggered the next phase of DLA’s support. America has deployed armored battalions to defend NATO and is also training Ukrainians on the 31 Abrams tanks it gave them. If past and present are any indication, DLA will be supporting this storied weapon system for years to come.

