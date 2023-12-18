Future of work, technology highlighted at Troop Support deputy commander’s town hall

The future of work and technology were key topics covered during a Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support town hall event hosted by Deputy Commander Kishayra Lambert March 29.

Lambert shared highlights of accomplishments across the agency including key customer engagements and contracting successes across supply chains and regional commands.

“One of the purposes of these town hall events is to share perspectives on what’s being done across the agency,” Lambert said.

Troop Support hosted its first Global Summit Dec. 5-8, 2022, where representatives from DLA, Troop Support Europe and Africa, Indo-Pacific, DLA Central Command and Southern Command compared strategies, organization structure and customer ordering patterns.

Amongst Troop Support supply chain accomplishments Subsistence provided fresh fruits and vegetables and dry goods to USS Carter Hall, Clothing and Textiles hosted the Joint Annual Planning Brief to Industry in Nov. 2022, Construction and Equipment provided high tech command and control equipment for Department of Defense Poland foreign military service orders, and Medical awarded a freight transportation contract.

DLA Information Operations Acting Deputy Director Adarryl Roberts discussed the agency’s digital business transformation initiative to enhance the agency’s information technology capabilities that ensure greater value to customers and the workforce.

Roberts also discussed opportunities for citizen developers, or employees who help develop applications to improve efficiency and technology modernization efforts throughout the Subsistence, Clothing and Textiles and Construction and Equipment supply chains.

Lambert shared updates on the Future of Work program, including status of the current pilot agreement and updates on pending local area remote work criteria. Employees can learn more at the Troop Support FoW FAQ site.

Lambert also shared upcoming key engagements and Employee Equal Opportunity Observance activities.

The following 2022 DLA Troop Support awards were also presented at the event:

Team of the Year: C&E Strike Team

Supervisor of the Year: John S. Cuorato, Jr. (C&E)

Employee of the Year: Herminio Ferrer (C&T)

DLA Field Grade Officer of the Quarter (Oct.-Dec. 2022): Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Nakamura

Employee of the Month (January): Aileen Bochanski (C&T)

Rapid Deployment Team Certificate of Achievement: Joel Dalafave and Yousuf Smalls

Agency Synchronization Operations Center Liaison Officer Certificate of Achievement: Renee Fitchett

