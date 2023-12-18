Coast Guard leaders visit Troop Support to discuss uniforms, challenges, opportunities

Fielding current and future Coast Guard uniforms were among key topics discussed by Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Clothing and Textiles leaders and Coast Guard representatives during a visit to the organization June 29 in Philadelphia.

C&T leaders welcomed the Coast Guard’s Deputy Chief of Logistics Lee Plowden and Chief of the Personnel Support Division Coast Guard Capt. Shanell King, and provided briefings including a supply chain overview, fabric and vendor update, and new item introduction topics.

“It’s nice to have our customers come on ‘campus’ from time to time,” said C&T Director Air Force Col. Matthew Harnly. “It gives us a great face-to-face opportunity with our team of leading experts in the field of what we do; whether on the acquisition side, getting the material for you, or helping with execution of your routes of distribution.”

Honest discussions on issues and opportunities were key themes of the visit.

“I’m looking forward to a full and open dialogue today,” C&T Director of Customer Operations Bruce Carson said.

Recent C&T and Coast Guard collaboration includes successfully standing up the USCG Training Center Cape May, New Jersey in 2021 and working through industry changes affecting USCG uniforms with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS; chemicals that resist grease, oil, water, and heat, Carson said.

Over the past 18 to 24 months C&T and the Coast Guard have worked together to overcome challenges, Harnly said.

Plowden concurred and addressed the need for continuous teamwork moving forward.

“One of the things I thought about in putting this [meeting] together is we’re overcoming one big challenge but how do we prepare for the next challenge of this new uniform we’re looking to field, so we want to make sure in all of our teams we set the conditions for how we approach that,” Plowden said.

C&T leaders explained acquisition processes, including new item introduction procedures and technical requirements. The meeting provided an opportunity for problem solving and future planning.

“I am so happy to be here, the more that I learn about what you guys do and how you service us and support us, the more appreciative I am of the phone calls that we’ve had out of the blue and you guys are ‘on it’ and supporting us and I cannot thank you enough for all your support,” King said.

