Altruism Abroad

REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE - Carrier Strike Group (CSG) ONE Sailors provided a helping hand to those in need during their recent port visit to Singapore Dec. 17 to Dec. 21.



More than 120 Sailors volunteered their time to give back to local organizations through three different community relations events (COMRELS) offered by Vinson’s Command Religious Ministries Department (CRMD).



“We conduct community service projects because they help our citizens, and those of our host nations, better understand the U.S. Navy’s mission,” said Lt. Cmdr. Dominic Mirenda, CSG ONE COMREL coordinator. “They strengthen bilateral and multilateral relationships with partners and allies in the region, and they foster friendships between our Sailors and local communities.”



The first COMREL Sailors participated in was with “Willing Hearts,” a secular, non-denominational and non-affiliated charity that prepares, cooks, and distributes approximately 7,000 daily meals island-wide.



“When we got off the bus and walked up, all the other volunteers were very happy to see us,” said Information System Technician 1st Class Matthew McMinn, a Willing Hearts volunteer. “It feels wonderful being able to give a little bit, straight from the heart. It feels like a good use of my time out here.”



Thanks to the efforts of volunteers, struggling Singaporeans have a way to get food every day, and some gain a few more friends.



“COMRELS help us build bonds with people out in town,” said Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Justin Alvarado, CRMD Leading Petty Officer. “It’s really special being in a different country and learning about the culture while also seeing the difference you can make in people’s lives and how much you take things for granted.”



Another COMREL Sailors had the opportunity to participate in was with an organization called “Teen Challenge,” a care and recovery center which provides rehabilitation for individuals with substance abuse issues.



“This organization is giving people second chances,” said Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Cephas Banini, a Teen Challenge volunteer. “I’ve been listening to people’s stories about being locked up and then going through rehab so they can get back into the country. Think about how many people messed up and go to jail, but here, somebody has actually given them a second chance. It’s an amazing thing.”



The final COMREL opportunity was volunteering to work with the Salvation Army. Sailors helped sort and package donated goods so they could be given to the less fortunate.



“It was a pleasure to be face-to-face with the locals of the organization and super rewarding to see our team make such an impact on their mission,” said Lt. j.g. Kate Sopiak, a Salvation Army volunteer. “Volunteering allows you to help strengthen communities, make an impact, and meet others with similar interests. For me there is no greater feeling than being one of the Navy’s ambassadors.”



CSG ONE Sailors will continue to have COMREL opportunities throughout their deployment, ensuring they leave every port with a lasting, positive impression of the U.S. Navy.

