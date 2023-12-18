Frank Cable Holds Change of Command Ceremony Welcoming Capt. Thompson as Capt. Frye Says Goodbye



U.S. Navy Story by by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Andrew McPeek



APRA HARBOR, Guam – The Emory S. Land-class submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) held a change-of-command ceremony aboard the ship at Polaris Point, Guam, Dec. 21, 2023.



Capt. Mike Thompson, a native of Midlothian, Texas, relieved Capt. John Frye, from San Diego, as the commanding officer.



“I am honored to have served as your captain, and I am grateful to the Navy for the opportunity to lead this crew of talented Sailors and civilian mariners,” said Frye. “It has been a joy to watch the crew execute the full spectrum of tender capabilities in a variety of different locations. I will treasure these memories and the opportunity I had to exemplify the Navy’s core values day in and day out. Thank you all for your time, your effort and your continued dedication.”



Frye assumed command of Frank Cable in May 2022. As Frank Cable’s commanding officer, Frye guided the crew through a critical expeditionary period which included conducting theater security cooperation events with allies and partners in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Singapore; improving coordination and interoperability by hosting submarine staff talks between Commander, Task Force 74 and his counterparts in the Indonesian and Malaysian navies; and conducting 13 community relations projects in seven ports totaling more than 2,500 hours of community service. Following the ship’s expeditionary period, Frank Cable and crew completed an extensive repair overhaul period in Vallejo, California. Most recently, Frank Cable returned to Guam to assume duty as the lead maintenance activity on the waterfront. Frye’s next assignment will be as commanding officer, Naval Base Guam.



Thompson enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1988 as part of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and graduated from Nuclear Power Training Unit (NPTU), Idaho Falls, in April 1990. Thompson holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Liberty University and his Master’s in Business Administration (Financial Management specialization) from North Central University. He commissioned as a Limited Duty Officer in March 1999.



Thompson’s at-sea assignments include service aboard several vessels, both surface and submarine, including the USS Bremerton (SSN 698), USS Frank Cable (AS 40), USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), USS North Carolina (SSN 777), USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Ashore, Thompson previously served at NPTU on the moored training ship, MTS-635, as Production Management Assistant at Trident Refit Facility Kings Bay, and Intermediate Level Maintenance Readiness and as Improvements Officer for Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic. He commanded the floating dry dock ARCO (ARDM 5) from 2012-2014. Most recently, he served as Deputy Commander of Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Intermediate Maintenance Facility, from March 2021 to May 2023.



“I am honored and blessed to serve as Frank Cable’s next commanding officer. When I enlisted in the Navy over 35 years ago, and walked off Frank Cable 22 years ago, this wasn’t a possibility in my field. I never thought I would have an opportunity to command this great ship. It just shows that you never know where God will place us next,” said Thompson. “Frank Cable has a legacy of excellence in meeting the mission in the Pacific area of responsibility, and the Sailors on her are as dedicated as any to doing it right. I look forward to working with each Sailor, military and assigned civilian mariner alike, as we do our part for the Navy and our country. I am humbled to get to return to Frank Cable and to have an opportunity to work with team Guam and the outstanding Sailors of Fighting Frank.”



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-supplies submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region. Frank Cable recently returned to Guam and undertook the role of Lead Maintenance Activity on island.



For more information about Frank Cable visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/FrankCableAS40.

