Tis The Season To Enjoy with Habit Forming Strategies, by LTC Brenda D. White, MS, RD, LD.

It's that time of year again! Tis the season for those wonderful holidays when many of us gather with families and friends to eat and drink with happy abandonment, often forgetting about any excess calories. Most of our daily fitness routine becomes a distant memory. Your thoughts may lean toward refocusing in the New Year with the same resolution you made at the beginning of this one, to lose the holiday weight and return to your fitness routine. Does this sound, “All too familiar”?



Research, however, indicates in adults most weight gained during the holidays is not lost. There is an average of 6,000 extra calories consumed on the day of Thanksgiving or Christmas, plus an additional 1,000 to 3,000 holiday festivities/party calories, you may likely consume, as well.



Nonetheless, it is possible to enjoy the holidays without over-indulging. I recommend you adopt three significant habit-forming strategies that you can continue utilizing throughout the upcoming year. They are behavior modification (i.e. “think before eating”); food moderation (i.e. in small quantities); and moderate exercise activity. These strategies are simple and easy to follow, as they do not stop you from enjoying the holidays and will help you keep the pounds off.



Behavior Modification Strategy



There are hormones, such as insulin and glucagon that allow our brain to know when we are full or hungry. However, many of us are oblivious to other cues/triggers that modify the brain and other physical responses to food and propel us to eat more. Knowing, what these cues/triggers are, will make it easier for you to react without overindulging. These cues/triggers can be based on environment, social, or simple availability/opportunity.

• Environmental cues can be triggered by hearing about or seeing food advertisements. For example, the Sunday paper always contains numerous coupon discounts from various food establishments (i.e. buy one for the price of two or upsize your order and get a free large drink). Another classic example is the numerous food commercials advertised before and during the Super Bowl that entice you to stock up and be ready for the big day. Did you really need all those chicken wings, that 8th slice of pizza, and the 6 bottles of beer?

 Modify the behavior (“think before you eat”) – Rationalize/Manage: if you had never seen or heard the advertisements or clipped the coupons, you most likely would not have thought of the food or overindulged.

• Social cues can be triggered by social gatherings such as birthday parties, Christmas or New Year’s Eve parties, family and friends, or a lunch business meeting.

 Modify the behavior (“think before you eat”) – Rationalize/Manage: Enjoy the party, but eat half servings and don’t overload your plate (i.e. actual recommended servings, not your ideal of a serving).

• Opportunity cues can be triggered by food availability/easy access to food: For example, I have a cup on my desk, which I keep filled with Starburst candy. I noticed as staff or visitors enter my office, they take one, two, or more of the Starburst candy. At the end of the day, the cup is normally half-filled, so I restock it and the cycle begins again the next day. Another classic example is the doughnuts or cookies your co-worker baked or bought and left in the breakroom to be consumed by all.

 Modify your behavior (“think before you eat”) – Rationalize/Manage the Solution: Whether it be a cup of candy or a dozen donuts in the breakroom, think before consuming. The opportunity to eat was simply available; if you had never entered the breakroom, would you have thought of the doughnut?



Food Moderation Strategy



It’s the holidays and you are with your family and friends. You should enjoy yourself. Don’t deny your cravings, as you will eventually overindulge in the craving.

• First, consider all those wonderful holiday treats/entrees that are spread before you;

• Second, consider what you want to eat;

• Third, grab a plate and have a small amount of each of the foods that you have been craving. Have the willpower to walk away from the table without going for seconds.

Research indicates that this is one of the better strategies for not overindulging during the holidays.



Moderate Exercise Strategy



Never stop working out during the holidays, as you want to keep those wonderful exercise endorphins active. Most importantly, you want to continue to expend calories, so you don’t pack on excess holiday pounds.

• Walk, run, or bike (stationary or outside) for at least 30 minutes every day, for calorie-burning and cardiovascular maintenance.

• Grab some resistance bands and add in resistance training for at least 30 minutes every other day. A resistance band workout is easy to do, and if you do a circuit, you can incorporate each muscle group.

• If you find that you have more time to work out, fill free to add an additional 30 minutes (1 hour) for cardiovascular health and calorie burning.



You now know that you can enjoy the holidays without overindulging by adhering to each strategy.



Happy Holidays!





