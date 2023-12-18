U.S. Navy EOD, MTA Malaysia Conduct Joint Training Exercise

Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team integrated with Maritime Training...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team integrated with Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia to conduct joint training on counter-improvised explosive device (IED) and unexploded ordnance response from Nov. 1 through Nov. 10, 2023. Navy EOD operators conduct maritime mine countermeasures; counter improvised explosive devices, weapons of mass destruction, and other types of explosive hazards; and enable special operations and conventional forces access to denied areas. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

LUMUT, Malaysia (Nov. 10, 2023) – A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team integrated with Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia to conduct joint training on counter-improvised explosive device (IED) and unexploded ordnance response from Nov. 1 through Nov. 10, 2023.



The joint training was designed to further interoperability between U.S. forces and Malaysia, as well as enhance combined operations in a foreign operating theater.



“Being able to work hands-on with our allies in the field is invaluable,” said a U.S. Navy EOD Operator who participated in the exercise. “Learning from our partners allows us to grow as a force, build trust with our allies, and strengthen our partnerships.”

The training focused heavily on counter-IED tactics, and included a cultural exchange and classroom instruction. The event culminated with an exchange of tactics among the partner forces.



“Unexploded ordnance (UXO) that fails to explode as intended on the battlefield can explode and kill or injure civilians later,” said a U.S. Navy EOD technician. “We work with partner nations to create safer conditions for civilians by teaching them how to identify UXO sharing best practices in clearing.”



Navy EOD works hand in hand with Naval Special Warfare as force multipliers to achieve mission success in all environments and across domains.



Training exchanges such as this benefit both nations and help to synchronize special operations capabilities among partners and allies, furthering the U.S.’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.



The Navy’s explosive ordnance disposal force is the only maritime EOD and mobile diving and salvage capability within the Department of Defense. EOD operators conduct maritime mine countermeasures; counter improvised explosive devices, weapons of mass destruction, and other types of explosive hazards; and enable special operations and conventional forces access to denied areas.