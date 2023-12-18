U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Training Activity Malaysia Conduct Joint Training Exercise

A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team integrated with Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia to conduct joint training on counter-improvised explosive device (IED) and unexploded ordnance response from Nov. 1 through Nov. 10, 2023. Navy EOD operators conduct maritime mine countermeasures; counter improvised explosive devices, weapons of mass destruction, and other types of explosive hazards; and enable special operations and conventional forces access to denied areas. (Courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 11.10.2023
Location: LAMUT, MY