Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Training Activity Malaysia Conduct Joint Training Exercise

    U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Training Activity Malaysia Conduct Joint Training Exercise

    LAMUT, MALAYSIA

    11.10.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    A U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team integrated with Maritime Training Activity (MTA) Malaysia to conduct joint training on counter-improvised explosive device (IED) and unexploded ordnance response from Nov. 1 through Nov. 10, 2023. Navy EOD operators conduct maritime mine countermeasures; counter improvised explosive devices, weapons of mass destruction, and other types of explosive hazards; and enable special operations and conventional forces access to denied areas. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.22.2023 13:57
    Photo ID: 8179650
    VIRIN: 231110-N-N2422-1001
    Resolution: 623x415
    Size: 105.51 KB
    Location: LAMUT, MY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Training Activity Malaysia Conduct Joint Training Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Navy EOD, MTA Malaysia Conduct Joint Training Exercise

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NECC
    Navy EOD
    Naval Special Warfare
    MTA Malaysia
    SOF In The Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT