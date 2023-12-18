Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Promotes to Two-star Admiral 

Photo By Christopher McGinity | SUITLAND, Md. (Dec 21, 2023) Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike...... read more read more Photo By Christopher McGinity | SUITLAND, Md. (Dec 21, 2023) Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike Brookes’ family pins on his second star during his promotion ceremony to rear admiral upper half. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity) see less | View Image Page

SUITLAND, Maryland—Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike Brookes was promoted to the rank of rear admiral (upper half) during a ceremony on Dec. 21, 2023, at the National Maritime Intelligence Center in Suitland, Maryland.



Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Vice Adm. Frank “Trey” Whitworth served as the presiding officer for the ceremony.



“It’s abundantly clear that you have such gifts that you’ve shared selflessly with all of us: in delivering invaluable support to your commands—both combat and in peacetime; in demonstrating great work to your teams and work ethic, without fanfare; and in inspiring the next generation of flag officers,” said Whitworth.



Whitworth went on to ascribe the nature of Brookes’ promotion as an indicator of potential and, speaking directly to Brookes, noted the importance of his role.



“The Navy selects officers to rear admiral upper half, not only because of their exceptional accomplishments, but because of their potential. That makes so much sense today, because Americans in service to this Nation—both military and civilian—continue to need you. You have a great deal more to give to those in and out of uniform, those here and abroad,” said Whitworth.



Following his remarks, Whitworth administered the oath of office to Brookes, then Brookes’ wife, Wendy, and their three daughters pinned the new insignia to his uniform for the first time.



“I am a little incredulous yet extremely pleased and honored to be standing here before you as the Commander of ONI and now a two-star, said Brookes.”



Brookes emphasized the importance of family and work-life balance and thanked his wife and daughters for their support over his 35-year Navy career.



“It’s not an overstatement to say that I would not, nor could not be here today without my family's whole-hearted love and support. They have been foundational to all that I have achieved. Their flexibility and resilience allowed me to focus on the job at hand. More importantly, their love and encouragement enabled me to succeed but also made it all worthwhile.”



Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced the president’s nomination of Brookes to the grade of rear admiral on Sep. 6, 2023, and the Senate confirmed the nomination on Dec. 5, 2023.



As Commander of ONI, Brookes is responsible for leading and ensuring ONI’s integrated civilian and military workforce delivers decision advantage to global maritime operations in all phases of competition—peace, crisis, combat—in addition to informing defense acquisition needs. Brookes also serves as the director of the National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office. Brookes became ONI’s 16th commander on July 7, 2023.



Brookes’ promotion to rear admiral comes after 35 years of service to the U.S. Navy. For a complete biography, visit www.oni.navy.mil.



For more information, contact the ONI Public Affairs Office at: ONI_Media_Inquiries@us.navy.mil.