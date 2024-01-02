Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Promotes to Two-star Admiral

    Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Promotes to Two-star Admiral

    SUITLAND, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2023

    Photo by Christopher McGinity 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, Md. (Dec 21, 2023) Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Vice Adm. Frank “Trey” Whitworth delivers remarks during the promotion ceremony of Rear Adm. Mike Brookes, commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, to rear admiral upper half. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2023
    Date Posted: 01.05.2024 11:16
    Photo ID: 8189963
    VIRIN: 231221-N-AY968-4278
    Resolution: 3667x5134
    Size: 820.69 KB
    Location: SUITLAND, MD, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Promotes to Two-star Admiral, by Christopher McGinity, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Promotes to Two-star Admiral 

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Intelligence
    ONI
    Brookes

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT