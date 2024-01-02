SUITLAND, Md. (Dec 21, 2023) Director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Vice Adm. Frank “Trey” Whitworth delivers remarks during the promotion ceremony of Rear Adm. Mike Brookes, commander, Office of Naval Intelligence, to rear admiral upper half. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy photo by Chris McGinity)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2023 Date Posted: 01.05.2024 11:16 Photo ID: 8189963 VIRIN: 231221-N-AY968-4278 Resolution: 3667x5134 Size: 820.69 KB Location: SUITLAND, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Promotes to Two-star Admiral, by Christopher McGinity, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.