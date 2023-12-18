Victory Through Perseverance: The Battle of Guadalcanal

PACIFIC OCEAN - The Naval Battle of Guadalcanal – sometimes referred to as the Third and Fourth Battles of Savo Island, the Battle of the Solomons, The Battle of Friday the 13th, The Night of the Big Guns, or in Japanese sources, the Third Battle of the Solomon Sea – took place from November 12-15, 1942, and was the decisive engagement in a series of naval battles between Allied (primarily American) and Imperial Japanese forces during the months-long Guadalcanal campaign in the Solomon Islands during World War II.



The action consisted of combined air and sea engagements over four days – most near Guadalcanal, and all related to a Japanese effort to reinforce land forces on the island. The Battle of Guadalcanal showcased the bravery and determination of U.S. forces, and their victory played a crucial role in shifting the balance of power in the Pacific.



Allied forces landed on Guadalcanal on August 7, 1942, and seized an airfield – later called Henderson Field, which was under construction by the Japanese military. U.S. troops were determined to take control of the airfield, which was a key objective. The U.S. forces faced numerous challenges, including the harsh jungle environment, limited supplies and a fierce Japanese resistance, who launched a series of counterattacks to try and push the Americans back into the sea.



The battle quickly turned into a grueling slugfest, with both sides suffering heavy losses. The Japanese soldiers, known for their tenacity and expertise in jungle combat, launched numerous counterattacks, utilizing stealth and ambush tactics to try and gain the upper hand – including several subsequent attempts to recapture the airfield by the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy. Japan used reinforcements delivered to Guadalcanal by ship, which ultimately failed. The U.S. Marines had to adapt quickly and learn to navigate through the treacherous terrain while facing constant threats from the enemy.



Despite difficulties, the Marines showed incredible resilience and determination, eventually prevailing in the battle. In early November 1942, the Japanese organized a transport convoy to take 7,000 infantry troops and their equipment to Guadalcanal in attempts to retake the airfield once again. Several Japanese warship forces were assigned to bombard Henderson Field with the goal of destroying Allied aircraft posing a threat to the convoy. Learning of the Japanese reinforcement effort, U.S. forces launched aircraft and warship attacks to defend Henderson Field and prevent the Japanese ground troops from reaching Guadalcanal.



In the resulting battle, both sides lost numerous warships in two extremely destructive surface engagements at night. Japan lost the battleships Hiei and Kirishima, the heavy cruiser Kinugasa, three destroyers (Akatsuki, Yudachi, and Ayanami), plus many valuable transports. The U.S. lost the light cruisers USS Atlanta and Juneau, and seven destroyers: the USS Barton, USS Monssen, USS Cushing, USS Laffey, USS Preston, USS Benham and USS Walke.



Nevertheless, the U.S. succeeded in defending against Japanese attempts to bombard Henderson Field with battleships. Allied aircraft also sank most of the Japanese troop transports, preventing the majority of Japanese resources from reaching Guadalcanal. Thus, the battle turned back Japan's last major attempt to dislodge Allied forces from Guadalcanal and nearby Tulagi, resulting in a strategic victory for the U.S. and its allies and deciding the ultimate outcome of the Guadalcanal campaign. The Japanese decided to evacuate Guadalcanal the following month, which they completed by early February 1943.



Guadalcanal was the last major naval battle in the Pacific War for the next year and a half, until the Battle of the Philippine Sea. It was one of the costliest naval battles of the second World War in terms of lives lost. Over the seven months of the Guadalcanal campaign, U.S. forces took startlingly high casualties, with 7,100 dead and almost 8,000 wounded, which included the only two U.S. Navy admirals (Rear Adm. Daniel J. Callaghan and Rear Adm. Norman Scott) to be killed in a surface engagement during the war. The Japanese forces had more than 19,000 personnel killed with an unknown number of wounded. The Battle of Guadalcanal stands as a testament to the bravery and sacrifice of the Sailors and Marines involved, and it remains a significant chapter in U.S. Naval history.

