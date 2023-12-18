USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Blue Crew returns from historic deployment to 5th Fleet

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Florida -- The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Indianapolis (LCS 17) Blue Crew returned to Naval Station Mayport, Florida, Dec 20, following a historic six-month deployment to the U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations for a Freedom-variant LCS crew.



Indianapolis Blue Crew, along with the “Dragon Whales” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 6, deployed on July 5, 2023, becoming the first LCS to execute an Exchange of Command and full Crew Swap in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Northern Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman and Arabian Gulf.



“Making it home before the holidays was not what we expected but we definitely earned it,” said Cmdr. Matthew Arndt, commanding officer of Indianapolis Blue Crew. “The crew worked hard and took on every day to the best of their ability and made it look easy, we embraced our ships motto, ‘’Legacy of War, Legacy of Victory.”



The deployment provided an opportunity for Indianapolis Blue Crew to gain experience as the longest deployed freedom-variant littoral combat ship to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility through multiple exercises, maritime security operations, theater security cooperation engagements, and freedom of navigation patrols – keeping critical maritime commerce routes open, deterring conflict and coercion, and strengthening partnerships with other countries. Indianapolis Blue Crew navigated over 15,000 nautical miles, conducted 12 sea and anchor details, 10 underway replenishments, and port visits to Jebal Ali, UAE and Hamad, Qatar. Under their watch, Indianapolis participated in Operational Exercise Digital Talent as a staging base and command center for a host of unmanned systems during live weapons firing exercises in the international waters of the central Arabian Gulf, in Operational Exercise Infinite Defender, and escorted M/V Royal Blue through the Strait of Hormuz.



“While this deployment marks a significant milestone for USS Indianapolis, the LCS program, and our maritime strategy in the 5th fleet, our success and ability to overcome the challenges we faced was only possible because of the 76 Sailors who trained, executed, and rallied together – the story starts and ends with their commitment and sacrifice,” said Cmdr. William Green, executive officer of Indianapolis Blue Crew. “My sincere appreciation and admiration goes out to the families who carried the burden on the home front and without whom none of our accomplishments are possible – thank you. It was my honor to serve alongside and watch our Sailors thrive.”



The inaugural deployment of Blue Crew marks the continuation of the longest serving Freedom-variant LCS in 5th fleet to date, signifying a new chapter in our maritime strategy where we challenged the status quo and enhanced our ability to combat emerging technology while continuing to promote stability and partnerships in a strategically important region. Especially during times of increased tensions, the U.S. Navy’s presence deters aggression and fosters safe passage through the international sea lines of communication.



LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed for operation in near-shore environments yet capable of open-ocean operation. It is designed to defeat asymmetric "anti-access" threats and is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence.

