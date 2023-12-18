Be financially ready for holidays

Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Army Community Service’s Financial Readiness Program (FRP)...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | FORT CARSON, Colo. — Army Community Service’s Financial Readiness Program (FRP) offers several classes designed to help ID card holders understand their finances. see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The holidays are a time for loved ones to spend time together, but for some this time of year can also be financially stressful.



Fort Carson's Financial Readiness specialists at Army Community Service (ACS) are making it easier for all ID card holders to reach their financial goals.



Mary Braxton, Financial Readiness Program manager, advises those preparing to give gifts not to spend more than they make.



“Live within your means, budget for whatever you may want or desire and do not buy on impulse,” said Braxton. “It’s not about how much you spend, it’s about the appreciation. You can always give your time. You can show appreciation in many ways.”



ACS’s Financial Readiness Program (FRP) offers several classes designed to help ID card holders understand their finances. These classes include Understanding your Credit Score, Thrift Savings Plan, Financial Strength Budgeting 101 and Financial Milestones.



Braxton said Soldiers can expect to expand their knowledge on a topic when attending a class at ACS.



“They come here thinking they know everything about budgeting or the Thrift Savings Plan but once they leave that class, they have learned at least one thing,” said Braxton.



Jeffrey Major, personal financial readiness specialist, said people should avoid “buy now, pay later” programs while holiday shopping as they may cost more over time.



“Set a dollar limit on how much you want to spend,” said Major. “Don’t rack up your credit cards trying to buy items that may not bring joy to the people you’re giving them to.”



FRP has several areas to help ID card holders with a wide array of areas including banking management, budget, credit, debt and investment counseling, and consumer protection and mediation.



“Come to ACS, we are here to serve you,” said Braxton. “Don’t be ashamed to come.”



For more information on services and when to attend classes that can help take charge of the finances, go to https://carson.armymwr.com/programs/acs/financial-readiness.