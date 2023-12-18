Harpers Ferry Sailor 360 Highlights Pathways to Commissioning

Ever since its inception in 2018, Sailor 360 has provided a pathway for professional development throughout the ranks. The program gives commands the flexibility to tailor trainings to their Sailors’ needs, which leads to increased engagement.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Anderson Degazon leads the program aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49).



“Sailor 360 is an initiative to get Sailors to develop resiliency and to harness the core values that make us all Sailors. We are getting the basics down so that we can drive into the 21st century,” said Degazon. “The program on the ship allows all ranks, all different experiences, to have a time to meet and discuss initiatives that will help us understand our roles as Sailors.”



During a training on Dec. 16, enlisted Sailors learned about different paths to future leadership roles in their naval career.



“Our role as senior leaders is to teach them. The junior Sailors should have an open mind to see different perspectives,” said Chief Navy Counselor Yasmin Siguenza. “That’s how we continue our legacy and that’s how they take charge of the new generation.”



A diverse group of officers from different technical backgrounds shared their commissioning experiences.



“As career counselors we teach them about the programs and path to apply. But everyone wants to know the good, bad and what sacrifices they need to make,” said Siguenza. “A lot of times we see that person in the officer role but we don’t realize the journey that got them there. Having the officers speak about their personal experience made the training relatable.”



Harpers Ferry Commanding Officer Cmdr. Gabriel Burgi shared his commissioning journey with the crew during the training.



“When I was selected for the STA-21 program, it was the most beneficial program for an enlisted sailor to attain the goal of an active commission,” said Burgi. “It remains the most beneficial program for anyone with little to no prior college credit, and I recommend it first to anyone who asks me about how to become a mustang.”



The core philosophy of Sailor 360 is ‘Laying the Keel’. Through training and mentorship Harpers Ferry sailors are laying a solid foundation for their future success.



“[The] Harpers Ferry family is small and tight-knit and we have a large wealth of experiences to draw from,” said Degazon. “Actively reaching out to those people with diverse talents and making a safe space for the younger voices to be heard serves as a great way for the program to be effective.”



The Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of USS Boxer (LHD 4), USS Somerset (LPD 25), and Harpers Ferry, and the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are underway conducting integrated training and routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet.

