Air Force Global Strike Command A10 Director Offers Insight to Sentinel Modernization Progress

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Colin Connor, Air Force Global Strike Command A10 director, appears via video conference on an Advanced Nuclear Weapons Alliance Deterrence Center virtual forum to discuss the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile system, formerly known as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, on Nov. 29, at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. The focus of the forum was the modernization of the land-based leg of the U.S. Strategic Nuclear Deterrent. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Colin Connor, Air Force Global Strike Command A10 director, appeared on an Advanced Nuclear Weapons Alliance Deterrence Center virtual forum to discuss the LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile system, formerly known as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, on Nov. 29, here.



The focus of the forum was the modernization of the land-based leg of the U.S. Strategic Nuclear Deterrent. U.S. Senator John Hoeven set the tone for the event with his opening remarks:



“As your senator from North Dakota, I'm proud to represent Minot Air Force Base, America's only base with a dual nuclear mission, including the B-52s, and the Minuteman III [ICBMs],” Hoeven said.



“Given that, I understand the importance of modernizing our nuclear forces, and that means the entire triad…” added Hoeven. “The Sentinel will be around for most of the 21st century and placing additional warheads in this leg of the triad could be the most efficient way to deter emerging nuclear challenges from China and Russia.”



Connor then addressed the group, highlighting the standup of the new A10 directorate and the responsibilities he has been entrusted with in his new role.



“My opportunity to serve in this position at Global Strike… is really to look at the retirement of the Minuteman III along with the fielding of Sentinel and that transition plan on how that occurs…and to oversee from the operational fielded units on how that transition occurs across the three missile wings,” said Connor.



Connor then took questions from the participants which included topics such as the construction expected for the new capability, the nuclear command, control and communications systems involving Sentinel, and whether the third leg of the triad is even necessary.



At the end of the forum, Connor concluded with a message that highlighted the most important aspect of Sentinel’s modernization efforts:



“The communities at the bases, the local communities… that are part of the missile fields in F.E. Warren, Malmstrom, and Minot are going to be critical to what we do.”



The Air Force plans to start construction for the LGM-35A Sentinel weapon system as early as the mid-2020s and will start deploying Sentinel in the late 2020s. While the Sentinel will replace the LGM-30G Minuteman III ICBM, until full capability is achieved, the Air Force is committed to ensuring the Minuteman III remains a viable deterrent.



For more information regarding the Sentinel Program: https://www.afgsc.af.mil/Sentinel-GBSD/