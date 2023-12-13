Military Shoppers Can Offer a Helping Hand to those in Need with Relief Fund Donations at the Exchange

DALLAS – Military shoppers can give a helping hand to those in need by donating to military relief funds at the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.



Shoppers can donate during checkout at Exchange stores or ShopMyExchange.com to support Army Emergency Relief (AER) or the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF). Shoppers can also donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) at select Exchange operations in the Pacific Region.



“As we’re doing last-minute shopping and preparing to celebrate with our loved ones, the holidays are an important time to remember those who may be struggling,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “Exchange shoppers have always been so generous in supporting these important relief organizations that provide needed assistance to their battle buddies, Wingmen and teammates.”



The Exchange first partnered with AER and AFAF in 2017 and began partnering with NMCRS earlier this year. In total, Exchange shoppers have given more than $8.5 million to the relief funds, providing critical assistance to service members, military families and retirees.



Shoppers can donate at Exchange reg¬isters, including at self-checkout kiosks. Online shoppers receive a prompt with a donation option when placing orders at ShopMyExchange.com.



The funds provide financial assistance, support community programs and sponsor educational scholarship grants for military family members to make life better for service members and their families. To learn more about the Exchange’s support for the funds, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give.



