Staff in the Spotlight - Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Broussard

Meet Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Broussard, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC).



Broussard, from Lake Charles, Louisiana, joined the Navy in July 2006. He decided to return to RTC in March 2023.



Outside the Navy, he's a husband and father of four children. He enjoys attending musicals, doing arts and crafts, and spending time with his children.



His passion is collecting challenge coins; he has quite a collection from the past 17 years of service. Challenge coins are a military tradition representing a command, title, or even a special event.



"I've amassed a collection of over 200 coins, each with their unique meaning and story," he said. "Similar to our Navy, everyone has a story, making great conversation starters with seniors, subordinates, and peers. More often than not, these conversations are the catalyst in identifying problems, concerns, or general curiosities."



He said his most significant accomplishment in his career is seeing his Sailors get advanced, commissioned, or receive awards. RTC offers esprit de corps and a place to empower Sailors.



"As an RDC, witnessing the moment that your group of 80 plus individuals become one division, or when a recruit who just doesn't seem to get it or is having difficulties adapting suddenly has that spark of motivation to take part in the training and graduates on-time is rewarding," said Broussard.



Some Recruits get held back to work on fitness or other skills, so Broussard tries to motivate them to step up and complete the task so they can graduate on time.



Working at RTC also offers a unique look into how other communities operate. It allows Sailors to build leadership, coaching, and interpersonal communication skills.



"This command is challenging and demanding but offers the most opportunity for affecting the change one wishes to see in the fleet," he said. "You get a unique opportunity to work with Sailors outside your rate."



He said the best part about working at RTC is being a significant part of the recruit's career.



"The RDCs and staff set the precedence for how these recruits see and will perceive the fleet," Broussard added. "It's easy to become complacent in the daily grind out in the fleet. Here, you constantly stay engaged and vigilant to not let that standard drop but raise it daily. They thank you for believing in them and pushing them to improve."



Boot camp is approximately ten weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp.

