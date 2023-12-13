Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff in the Spotlight - Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Broussard [Image 1 of 2]

    Staff in the Spotlight - Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Broussard

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher OGrady 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Hospital Corpsman Adam Broussard, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), teaches Recruits at RTC, Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately ten weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O'Grady)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 12.18.2023 12:08
    VIRIN: 231118-N-LN782-1003
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US
    This work, Staff in the Spotlight - Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Broussard [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Christopher OGrady, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RTC
    Recruit Training Command
    Navy
    Bootcamp

