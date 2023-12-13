Staff in the Spotlight - Chief Hospital Corpsman Adam Broussard

Hospital Corpsman Adam Broussard, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC), teaches Recruits at RTC, Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately ten weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher O'Grady)

