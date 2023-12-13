36th AS conducts joint training with NZDF

AUCKLAND, New Zealand- Airmen from the 36th Airlift Squadron conducted bilateral joint training with New Zealand Defense Force members at Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 20 – 23, 2023.



The 36th AS and NZDF members performed static-line jumps for trainees in the NZDF Parachute Training and Support Unit and high altitude-low opening jumps for the NZDF Kiwi Blue Parachute Team. These jumps also helped train new loadmasters from the 36th AS.



“This training helps us better understand what each of our capabilities are.” said Staff Sgt. Brayden Knight, 374th Operations Support Squadron air drop inspector and instructor loadmaster. “If a joint mission needs to happen, we have a better understanding of their techniques, procedures and communication in a real world scenario.”



NZDF pilots and crew members familiarized themselves with the C-130J Super Hercules as they retire their C-130H models and replace them with the C-130J’s.



“For us to have a C-130J Super Hercules come support is hugely beneficial,” said Squadron Leader Juliet Urlich, Royal New Zealand Air Force 40th Squadron C-130J Operational Test Director. “With the retirement of the C-130H models, we don’t have a lot of availability. This benefits us for our parachute school and to see how Yokota does things.”



The NZDF PTSU helps train new paratroopers from military bases all over New Zealand with static-line and military freefall jump courses. These trainees also learn the values of teamwork, cooperation, continuous improvement, and resource optimization.



The 36th AS aircrew also aimed to boost community relations with an appearance at the Wings over Wairarapa Air Show to engage with the New Zealand community and other aviators.



“The air show used to be a yearly event, but for the past three years it's been canceled,” said Knight. “The event builds community relations with New Zealand, shows our capabilities and our partnership with their military”

