Eyes in the Sky

MEDITERRANEAN SEA - A Marine who has done almost as much traveling as the drones she operates, Sgt. Gracelyn Oldham, the only female unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator with Battalion Landing Team 1/6 (BLT), 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) will soon be the first in her Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) to fly every group of drones.



Born in Bluefield, West Virginia with missionary parents, Sgt. Oldham did not stay in one place for very long. Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Alabama, Tennessee, and Egypt are just a few of the locations she has resided.



Growing up, Oldham saw many of her male relatives serve in the military, her great grandfather in the Army, grandfather in the Air Force, and uncle in the Navy.



“I was offered an aviation contract, since I had signed for five years,” Oldham stated. “There was a spot open in the aircrew 7314, unmanned aircraft system operator, community and I took up the offer and have loved it ever since.”



Unmanned aircraft systems are categorized into groups, are categorized into 5 groups, depending on the type and size of the system. Group 1 includes drones such as the Puma, SkyRaider and the SkyDio, which could fit in the palm of Oldham’s hand and commonly seen used with the battalion landing team. Groups 3 and 4 include examples such as the BlackJack or the V-BAT, while Group 5 includes the MQ9 (The Reaper) or other larger drones that would require extra personnel to fly.



After completing the deployment with the 26th MEU(SOC), Sgt. Oldham is currently scheduled to attend the MQ9 drone schoolhouse, which will make her the first in her MOS to have experience flying every drone group.



She is proud to represent the small female population existing within the Marine Corps, especially within her MOS.



“In the air wing it is not uncommon to see and work with female Marines,” said Oldham. “Once we were attached to an infantry unit, BLT 1/6 to fly drones in support of the 26th MEU(SOC), being a female became uncommon.”



“Even though it was uncommon, I constantly reminded my chain of command that I was present – ready, relevant and capable to conduct flights and support where I could. Make yourself useful until they tell you otherwise. Male or female shouldn’t matter, at the end of the day, your blouse says ‘U.S. Marines’, and I intended to act as such,” Oldham continued.



Sgt. Oldham’s dedication to the Corps was highlighted when she decided to volunteer to go on deployment, originally to attach to the ACE to fly Group 3 drones, ‘The Stalker’. However, Group 3 drones ended up not flying under the 26th MEU(SOC) prior to deployment.



“When we found out ‘The Stalker’ wasn’t going to fly under the 26th MEU(SOC) anymore, that didn’t stop any of us from wanting to go on deployment. We went out of our comfort zones and decided to fly Group 1 and Group 2 and attached to BLT 1/6 instead,” said Oldham.



While being on deployment, Oldham has gained real-world knowledge and experiences, beneficial for her future as a UAS operator in the Marine Corps. “I’m hoping these lessons I’ve learned flying drones with the 26th MEU(SOC) will guide me through the rest of my journey in the Marine Corps. Soon I’ll be the only one in my MOS who can say they have flown every group of drones.



The 26th MEU(SOC) serves as one of the United States’ premier crisis response forces capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response, and contingency operations, to include enabling the introduction of follow-on-forces and designated special operations, in support of theater requirements of the Geographic Combatant Commander. Coupled with the USS Bataan ARG, the 26th MEU(SOC) serves as a premier stand-in force with a full complement of all-domain capabilities to operate persistently within the littorals or weapons engagement zones of any adversary.



Marines and Sailors of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), embarked on the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, are on a scheduled deployment as the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command crisis response force with elements deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation to increase maritime security and stability, and to defend U.S., Allied, and Partner interests.