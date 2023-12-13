Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Our Eyes in the Sky

    Our Eyes in the Sky

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    11.10.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable)     

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Gracelyn Oldham, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operator with the Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) poses for a picture alongside multiple UAV systems while on the flight deck aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), Mediterranean Sea, Nov. 10, 2023.

    Oldham is the only female UAV operator with Battalion Landing Team 1/6, 26th MEU(SOC) and will soon be the first in her Military Occupation Specialty to fly every group of drone systems. A native of Bluefield, West Virginia, she moved constantly having missionary parents, living in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Alabama, Tennessee, and Egypt are just a few of the locations she has resided.

    U.S. Marines and Sailors of the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), embarked on the ships of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group, are on a scheduled deployment as the Tri-Geographic Combatant Command crisis response force with elements deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operation to increase maritime security and stability, and to defend U.S., Allied, and Partner interests. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Michele Clarke)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2023
    Date Posted: 12.16.2023 13:40
    Photo ID: 8172047
    VIRIN: 231110-M-WT331-1044
    Resolution: 4483x2989
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Hometown: BLUEFIELD, WV, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Eyes in the Sky, by Cpl Michele Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eyes in the Sky

    USS Mesa Verde
    Personality Feature
    USMCNews
    Task Force 61/2
    BAT ARG 26 MEUSOC Deployment 23

