Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jubbar Arshad

Meet Jubbar Arshad a Contract Specialist with the Rock Island District. Arshad is helping out with the Hawaii Wildfires Mission in Maui in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Call Center. He answers questions from the public and provide guidance about the USACE Consolidated Debris Removal Program.

“I often go beyond answering initial questions,” said Arshad. “When needed, I help survivors be researching complex issues and directing them to the most relevant resources or individuals to ensure their needs are met.”



Arshad volunteered to come to Maui to assist with the combined federal, state and local response after seeing the damage caused by the fires.



“I volunteered to assist in the wildfire recovery efforts as the immense devastation which occurred on Maui was felt in hearts and families across America,” said Arshad. “I’m grateful to have this opportunity to serve in the USACE’s call center providing care and information to the survivors about our Debris Removal Program. It's not just about providing answers, it's about offering hope and support to each individual person I speak with.”