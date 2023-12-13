Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jubbar Arshad

Meet Jubbar Arshad a Contract Specialist with the Rock Island District. Arshad is helping out with the Hawaii Wildfires Mission in Maui in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Call Center. He answers questions from the public and provide guidance about the USACE Consolidated Debris Removal Program.

