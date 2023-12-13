Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Jubbar Arshad

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Lockyear 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Meet Jubbar Arshad a Contract Specialist with the Rock Island District. Arshad is helping out with the Hawaii Wildfires Mission in Maui in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Call Center. He answers questions from the public and provide guidance about the USACE Consolidated Debris Removal Program.

    USACE
    FEMA
    Honolulu District
    MauiWildfires
    HawaiiWildfires

