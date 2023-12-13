Fort Sill’s Welcome Center transformation: A commitment to excellence

Photo By Chris Gardner | Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general,...... read more read more Photo By Chris Gardner | Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, center, Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, center left, Col. James (Jim) H. B. Peay IV, right, Fort Sill garrison commander and Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Pearson, back, cutting the ribbon in front of the Fort Sill Welcome Center Dec. 15, 2023. see less | View Image Page

FORT SILL, Okla. (Dec. 15, 2023)— The Garrison hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 15 to recognize excellence in the professionals that strive to put the “Welcome” into the Welcome Center (Building 4700), as well as celebrate recent initiatives to enhance the facility.



“I just want to say thanks for what you do to take care of our Soldiers, our Marines, our civilians, and our families. We couldn't do what we do without you,” said Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general.



The Garrison unveiled a comprehensive plan to enhance the Welcome Center, addressing concerns raised by staff and visitors alike.



“This initiative underscores a steadfast commitment to safety, security, environment, and customer service, reshaping the experience for the daily visitors and residents,” said Col. Jim Peay, Garrison commander.



Julia Sibilla, Garrison deputy commander, encapsulated the initiative, "What began as an effort to uplift the center's appearance has evolved into a cultural shift. We're not just making a building more inviting; we're fostering a place where staff and visitors feel respected and valued."



Those efforts include:

Safety and Security at the Forefront

The facility manager collaborating with the Department of Emergency Services (DES) has bolstered the safety of the center with new security systems and improved emergency response measures, including additional defibrillators and a comprehensive emergency plan.



Fostering a Positive Environment

The Welcome Center has seen a significant facelift, with new furniture, decluttered spaces, and a reimagined lobby featuring vivid artwork that celebrates military life and inspires community pride. These aesthetic improvements complement structural enhancements, including upgraded audiovisual equipment and a lobby video welcoming all to Fort Sill.



Elevating Customer Service

Focused on providing unparalleled service, the staff has streamlined in-processing procedures and improved front-desk assistance, ensuring a seamless and welcoming experience for all visitors.



"The Welcome Center is the first impression for many at Fort Sill, and it’s now a place that truly reflects the honor and commitment of the Soldiers and families we serve," added Sibilla.



Four individuals who have been pivotal in this transformation are:



Dianne Reiling, Army Community Services Program Assistant: Spearheaded the beautification project, driving significant improvements to the center's ambiance and customer environment.



Roland Shirley, Casualty Assistance Center Chief: Led the CAC team to support over 3,000 funerals, ensuring dignified honors without a single misstep.



Diana Brice, Reassignments Lead: Demonstrated exceptional initiative in coordinating the local Officer Candidate School Board and played a pivotal role in the processing of PCS orders, embodying the spirit of service.



Janice Zachary-Carter, Workforce Development Chief: Enhanced Garrison civilian hiring and workforce development, showcasing outstanding leadership and professionalism.



The commanding general along with Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, and his deputy commanding general, Joe Gallagher, toured the facility. Although this was a chance to learn more about how the employees support service members and family members, Brooks said their reputation already preceded them.



“Recently I was at the State Capital in Oklahoma City and [I] had the opportunity to speak with the governor, the Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, as well as several senior leaders, and they could not say enough great things about Lawton/Fort Sill; and that is because of you,” said Brooks.