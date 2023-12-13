Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, center, Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, center left, Col. James (Jim) H. B. Peay IV, right, Fort Sill garrison commander and Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Pearson, back, cutting the ribbon in front of the Fort Sill Welcome Center Dec. 15, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 16:26
|Photo ID:
|8171548
|VIRIN:
|231215-O-QX652-1307
|Resolution:
|5324x3401
|Size:
|2.38 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ribbon Cutting Welcome Center Building 4700, by Chris Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Sill’s Welcome Center transformation: A commitment to excellence
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT