    Ribbon Cutting Welcome Center Building 4700

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Chris Gardner 

    Fires Center of Excellence (FCoE)

    Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill commanding general, center, Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain, center left, Col. James (Jim) H. B. Peay IV, right, Fort Sill garrison commander and Command Sgt. Maj. William M. Pearson, back, cutting the ribbon in front of the Fort Sill Welcome Center Dec. 15, 2023.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2023
    Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:26
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US
