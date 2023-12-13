Transfer of Authority at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, Romania – The U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, “Task Force Mountain”, commanded by Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson and the 82nd Airborne Division, “Task Force 82”, commanded by Maj. Gen. Pat Work conducted a transfer of authority ceremony at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 15, 2023.



The ceremony hosted by V Corps Commander Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski, who spoke on the role Anderson’s Division played and how that role will be filled by the 82nd Airborne Division, marked the end of a nine-month rotation for TF Mountain, out of Fort Drum, New York, and the beginning of TF 82 rotation attended by distinguished guests, partners, and NATO allies.



“I want to express sincere gratitude for the incredible service of Maj. Gen. Anderson and the soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division over the past nine months, you continue to burnish your incredible mountain legacy,” said Kolasheski. “In turn, I wish to offer my warmest welcome to Pat Work and the paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne Division and good luck as you accept your responsibility in the strategically important part of Europe.”



Paratroopers from TF 82 began arriving at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in late November out of Fort Liberty, N.C. The one-for-one unit replacement does not change current force posture levels. The transition aligns with a U.S. national-level decision to sustain a presence in southeastern Europe supporting our NATO allies and partners.



“[Maj.] Gen. Work and the mighty 82nd Airborne, with their Army’s historic division, is gonna move it even further in 2024 with integrated plans, integrated warfighting, more complex combined arms formations, better infrastructure, from which to fight from and overall better capabilities, they’re gonna be great teammates,” said Anderson.



Rotational units' presence in the Black Sea Region demonstrates the U.S. Department of Defense’s commitment to NATO for collective defense and regional security. TF 82's capability and capacity enables them to conduct multinational exercises with allies and partners across the Black Sea region.



“Thanks to my commanders for trusting me and trusting us with this immense responsibility to represent and support the Alliance across Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary,” said Work. “We are honored to follow our Army’s 10th Mountain Division, a tremendous unit led by tremendous soldiers.”



The Paratroopers assigned to TF 82 support the U.S. Army V Corp’s mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank, assure European allies and partners, and deter aggression. TF 82 assures allies and regional partners contributions and commitments to NATO in Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Slovakia through security force assistance.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 16:08 Story ID: 460142 Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transfer of Authority at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, by SPC Andrew Mendoza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.