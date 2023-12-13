Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transfer of Authority at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    12.15.2023

    Photo by Spc. Andrew Mendoza 

    343rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski speaks during the transfer of authority ceremony between the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, “Task Force Mountain”, commanded by Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson and the 82nd Airborne Division, “Task Force 82”, commanded by Maj. Gen. Pat Work at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 15, 2023.

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TrainToWin
    VictoryCorps
    ItWillBeDone

