NTAG Nashville Holds Change of Command Ceremony

SMYRNA, Tenn. – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Nashville held a change of command ceremony at Navy Reserve Center on Dec. 15. Cmdr. Michael R. Dickenson was relieved by Cmdr. Lacey Popson as NTAG Nashville’s commanding officer.



Under Dickenson’s leadership NTAG Nashville shipped out over 900 Future Sailors which directly supported the fleet’s manning requirements and ensured that the Navy has the highest quality Sailors.



“I can’t believe how fast time went over the last couple of years. I guess when you love what you do, the people you work with, and believe in the mission, time just flies,” Dickenson said. “When you empower your people to own the mission, to lead, and you give them the training and support that they need to be successful, given the opportunity, they’re going to come together and they’re going to win. They’re going to form a team that lasts and that’s what we did in Nashville. And no one can argue that it works. Nashville wins. It’s really been an honor to watch it.”



Capt. John P. Rigby, Commodore, Navy Recruiting Command Region East, served as the presiding officer during the ceremony and presented Dickenson the meritorious service medal for his performance as commanding officer.



“As the commodore for 13 NTAGS, I rely on good leaders to run effective commands, achieve the mission, and most importantly take care of the Sailors under their charge. And today without a doubt I’m losing my best,” Rigby said.



While addressing the incoming commanding officer, Rigby stated, “Seeing first-hand the leadership, maturity, and common sense that she has displayed over the last year as your executive officer … Lacey is going to pick up right where Mike left off.”



Popson commissioned in 2004 after graduating from the United States Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Political Science.



“It is my honor and privilege to assume the duties as your commanding officer,” Popson said. “To team Nashville, the men and women here today and those out in the field doing the hard work of Navy recruiting. Thank you for showing me the ropes over the past 18 months as your executive officer, for leading up and for leveling up every single day. I cannot be more proud of all that we have accomplished as a team and I am beyond excited for all that lies ahead, thank you.”



NTAG Nashville includes 46 Navy recruiting stations across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia covering 138,000 square miles. NTAG Nashville employs over 200 recruiters, support personnel, and civilians in its mission to recruit individuals who meet standards for naval service.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 815 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. For more news from Commander, Navy Recruiting Command, go to http://www.cnrc.navy.mil. Follow Navy Recruiting on X[Twitter] (@USNRecruiter) and Instagram (@USNRecruiter) Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/CommanderNavyRecruitingCommand/).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2023 Date Posted: 12.15.2023 15:32 Story ID: 460136 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG Nashville Holds Change of Command Ceremony, by PO1 Jose Madrigal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.