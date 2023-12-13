“Sailors are our Number One Priority”: SCSTC’s Student Management Department

Surface Combat Systems Training Command (SCSTC) has authority over a daily average of 4,000 plus students across 12 global locations. How they train these students directly impacts combat readiness. Our warfighters must be ready to defend our national interests and protect the global commons – whenever, and wherever called. To support Warfighting, Warfighters, and Wining, it is critical to have a highly effective student management system.



In November 2021, retired Master Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic, Michael Cascarano, became the director of SCSTC’s newly established student management department.



“Our Sailors are our number one priority,” explained Cascarano. “With 15 learning sites and dets throughout the United States, Japan, and Rota, Spain, we deliver training to over 37,000 U.S. Navy Sailors as well as 700 international Sailors from 27 partner nations annually. My overall responsibility is to alleviate the domain from the administrative burden of processing students so they can focus on molding Sailors into combat systems warfighters who are prepared to fight, to win, and to return home safely.”



With schoolhouses scattered across the globe, N3 is the single point of contact for all student-related matters. The administrative services provided include, but are not limited to, student check-in/out, student screening, evaluations / performance information memorandums, transportation, messing / berthing, watchstanding, quality of life issues, reclassifications / orders negotiations, physical fitness assessments, and Corporate enterprise Training Activity Resource System data management.



The student body at SCSTC includes the full spectrum of a surface navy career timeline – ranging from newly graduated boot camp Sailors to commanding officers / major commanders en route to their prospective ships. SCSTC leaders at every level have a key role in their students’ careers providing them with effective and efficient support structures with the support of N3.



“It would be ideal to meet and greet every student who walks through our doors but it’s not feasible,” said Cascarano. “I do make my way across the domain and enjoy interacting with our Sailors and seeing first-hand the training and support our exceptional team is providing. I can attest, not only as a SCSTC employee, but also as a proud U.S. Navy veteran, that SCSTC is transforming our Sailors into strong leaders within the Navy, our community, and the world.”



