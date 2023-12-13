Joint Services Support brings some Holiday Magic to Guard families

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | A service member looks through stocking stuffers on the drill floor during the...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | A service member looks through stocking stuffers on the drill floor during the Washington National Guard Joint Services Support's Holiday Magic event at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. on Dec. 13, 2023. (U.S. National Guard by Joseph Siemandel) see less | View Image Page

For more than 200 Washington National Guard families, this year’s holiday season is a little more magical thanks to the Joint Services Support’s Annual Holiday Magic event on Dec. 13, 2023 at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray.



“We were able to help 218 families and nearly 600 kids this year through the amazing support of our partners,” said Deb Discolo, lead military and family readiness specialist with the Joint Service Support (JSS). “Our intent isn’t a hand out but to get these families in a better place moving forward.”



This year, the JSS along with the help of countless organizations helped alleviate the pressures of the holidays for families with gifts, stocking stuffers and holiday meals.



“We have to thank our partners with Tacoma Elks #174, Association of the United States Army, Pierce Military Business Alliance, National Guard Association of Washington, Dutch Brother’s Steilacoom, JBLM Paintball, American Legion John D. “Bud” Hawk Post 109, Sentinel Booster Club of Steilacoom High School, Vina, and Amanda Elite Home Team PNW Realtors powered by Real, Heartbeat for Warriors and SGT Husky. Without them none of this is possible,” said Discolo.



Along with the gifts and meals, service members and their families were required to also meet with service providers from JSS.



The full-time staff members of the JSS, along with 45 volunteers from across the Washington National Guard, stepped up to help with set up and clean up for the event. Those service members and employees also helped families attending with securing items and food.



“It is an honor to be able to give back to our service members and families,” said Master Sgt. Ben McNelley, State Partnership Program administrator. “The JSS is a vital asset to a healthy and ready force. We need to take care of our Guard members and make sure they have access and use the resources the JSS team provides.”



McNelley, who regularly volunteers with JSS, is also a part of the state’s Equal Opportunity Advisor board.



Overall the event was a success for the service members who were supported but also the JSS employees.



“Several comments our military family readiness team received was about how overwhelmed they were with all the support. Having the resources available allowed the service members and families to make follow-up appointments,” said Discolo.