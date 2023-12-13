Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-5 and JMSDF Complete Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

    Courtesy Photo | HACHINOHE, Japan (Oct. 31, 2023) Naval Air Crewmen from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 and the...... read more read more

    JAPAN

    10.31.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Commander Task Force 72

    By: Lt. j.g. Katie Greulich, VP-5 Public Affairs

    The “Mad Foxes” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) completed an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise, Oct. 31.

    During the bilateral training, VP-5 and JMSDF Fleet Air Wing 2 strengthened cooperation by practicing coordinated ASW tracking and turnover procedures.

    The exercise included rider exchanges where crew from VP-5 flew in a JMSDF P-3C and VP-5 hosted JMSDF aircrew in a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon. The interoperability between the two crews provided each other integrated understanding of the two nations’ capabilities and on-station procedures.

    “I was impressed with both crew’s ability to mission plan and execute on-station procedures together to conduct a coordinated ASW exercise.” said Lt. j.g. Brandon Chall, tactical coordinator from VP-5. “The knowledge and proficiency of all crew members working together was a testament to their professionalism and training expertise.”

    The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    This work, VP-5 and JMSDF Complete Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

