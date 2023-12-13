VP-5 and JMSDF Complete Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

Courtesy Photo | HACHINOHE, Japan (Oct. 31, 2023) Naval Air Crewmen from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 and the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | HACHINOHE, Japan (Oct. 31, 2023) Naval Air Crewmen from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force pose for a photo while working together during an anti-submarine warfare exercise, Oct. 31. The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Katie Greulich) see less | View Image Page

By: Lt. j.g. Katie Greulich, VP-5 Public Affairs



The “Mad Foxes” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) completed an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise, Oct. 31.



During the bilateral training, VP-5 and JMSDF Fleet Air Wing 2 strengthened cooperation by practicing coordinated ASW tracking and turnover procedures.



The exercise included rider exchanges where crew from VP-5 flew in a JMSDF P-3C and VP-5 hosted JMSDF aircrew in a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon. The interoperability between the two crews provided each other integrated understanding of the two nations’ capabilities and on-station procedures.



“I was impressed with both crew’s ability to mission plan and execute on-station procedures together to conduct a coordinated ASW exercise.” said Lt. j.g. Brandon Chall, tactical coordinator from VP-5. “The knowledge and proficiency of all crew members working together was a testament to their professionalism and training expertise.”



The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.