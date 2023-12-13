By: Lt. j.g. Katie Greulich, VP-5 Public Affairs
The “Mad Foxes” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) completed an anti-submarine warfare (ASW) exercise, Oct. 31.
During the bilateral training, VP-5 and JMSDF Fleet Air Wing 2 strengthened cooperation by practicing coordinated ASW tracking and turnover procedures.
The exercise included rider exchanges where crew from VP-5 flew in a JMSDF P-3C and VP-5 hosted JMSDF aircrew in a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon. The interoperability between the two crews provided each other integrated understanding of the two nations’ capabilities and on-station procedures.
“I was impressed with both crew’s ability to mission plan and execute on-station procedures together to conduct a coordinated ASW exercise.” said Lt. j.g. Brandon Chall, tactical coordinator from VP-5. “The knowledge and proficiency of all crew members working together was a testament to their professionalism and training expertise.”
The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.
U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.15.2023 00:13
|Story ID:
|460018
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VP-5 and JMSDF Complete Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT