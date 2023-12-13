VP-5 and JMSDF Complete Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

HACHINOHE, Japan (Oct. 31, 2023) Naval Air Crewmen from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force pose for a photo while working together during an anti-submarine warfare exercise, Oct. 31. The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Katie Greulich)
