    VP-5 and JMSDF Complete Anti-Submarine Warfare Exercise

    JAPAN

    10.31.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Task Force 72

    HACHINOHE, Japan (Oct. 31, 2023) Naval Air Crewmen from Patrol Squadron (VP) 5 and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force pose for a photo while working together during an anti-submarine warfare exercise, Oct. 31. The VP-5 “Mad Foxes” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently forward deployed to Misawa Air Base, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Lt. j.g. Katie Greulich)

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    JMSDF
    VP-5
    P-8A Poseidon
    Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Aircraft
    Patrol Squadron Five

