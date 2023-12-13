Naval Surface Force Establishes Surface Readiness Group in San Diego

SAN DIEGO – Naval Surface Forces established Naval Surface Readiness Group (SURGRU) Southwest at Naval Base San Diego Dec. 14.



The ceremony marked the formal establishment of SURFGRU Southwest, which joins Surface Readiness Groups previously established in Japan, Hawaii, Norfolk and Mayport. SURFGRUs will ultimately operate from each fleet concertation area with a mission focus on force generation and preparing more, ready ships for on-time maintenance execution.



“The establishment of Surface Readiness Groups is ultimately about the readiness of our force and achieving our North Star objective of 75 mission capable ships,” said Rear Admiral Yvette Davids, Acting Commander, Naval Surface Forces. “These commands will help prepare the Surface Force for the high-end fight.”



The North Star goal is an objective set by the Naval Surface Force to have 75 mission-capable ships available on any given day.



The establishment of SURFGRU Southwest, and each of the SURFGRUs in fleet concentration areas, provides a single accountable commander with a team of readiness and training experts that focus on force generation in support of operational commanders.



“This investment is for our ships to become more ready and more lethal,” said Capt. Gil Clark, inaugural commander of Naval Surface Group Southwest. “That lethality comes from the readiness we will generate―readiness allowing our ships to answer any call our nation and our leaders require.”



SURFGRUs will play an integral role in achieving North Star 75 goal by spearheading maintenance for ships on the waterfront during their workups. This force generation focus by SURFGRUs will enable destroyer and amphibious squadrons to focus more on operations and tactics. This delineation of responsibility will ultimately provide more effective workup phases for ships, resulting in better prepared Sailors and units for future deployments.



The mission of CNSP is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



For more news from Naval Surface Forces, visit

https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ and www.dvidshub.net/unit/COMNAVSURFPAC.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 17:13 Story ID: 459996 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 187 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Surface Force Establishes Surface Readiness Group in San Diego, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.