Fort Novosel Soldiers and DA Civilian are honored at quarterly Retirement Ceremony

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Five Soldiers and one civilian with a combined 171years of service retired at the Fort Novosel Quarterly Retirement Ceremony Oct. 27 in the U.S. Army Aviation Museum.



Col. Keith Hill, commander of the 110th Aviation Brigade, officiated and spoke at the ceremony, assisted by Command Sgt. Maj. Denep Garcia.



The following are short write-ups on each retiree.



Col. Jennifer Stowe



Col. Jennifer Stowe entered military service on Jane. 4, 2002 in fort Sam Houston, Texas and was commissioned as an optometrist in the medical service corps. During her 21 years of military service, she served in numerous locations including Fort Moore, Georgia; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Reilly, Kansas; Camp Zama, Japan; Fort Sam Houston, Texas; and Fort Novosel. Stowe served a combat tour in Iraq with the 3rd Infantry Division in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. Her various leadership positions include Division Optometrist, Chief of Optometry, Chief-Winder Eye Clinic, and Director of the Warfighter Performance Group.



Stowe stated the highlight of her career was being successful at numerous assignments while raising her daughters and having a successful marriage throughout, and through the end of her career.



She and her spouse, Mr. Thomas Stowe have two children. They plan to reside in Enterprise, Alabama.



Lt. Col. Dana Norris



Lt. Col. Dana Norris entered military service as a private on May 15, 1996. He later commissioned in 2000 after graduating from South Carolina State University. During his 27 years of military service, he served in numerous locations including: Hunter Army Airfield, Georgia; Fort Stewart, Georgia; Fort Novosel, Alabama; Fort McPherson, Georgia; Fort Jackson, South Carolina; Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington; and Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama. Overseas locations include South Korea, Kuwait, Afghanistan, and Iraq. He served multiple combat tours in support of operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom as an AH-64 pilot.



He stated the highlight of his career was having his family and friends by his side through it all.



LTC Norris has two children and plans to reside in Washington State.



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Shawn D. Linnean



Chief Warrant Officer 4 Shawn D. Linnean entered military service on Jan. 16, 1991. In 2005 he applied for and was accepted to attend Army Warrant Officer Flight Training. During his 33 years of military service, he has served in various locations including, Fort Liberty, North Carolina; Hunter Army Airfield, Savannah Georgia; Fort Novosel, Alabama; Fort Reilly, Kansas and overseas locations including South Korea, Italy, Germany, and Honduras. Linnean served multiple combat missions in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He served many roles from crew chief through instructor pilot during his career all with the CH-47.



He stated that the highlight of his career was being an instructor, training the next generation of pilots here at Fort Novosel.



Linnean and his spouse have two children and one grandchild. They plan to reside in Enterprise, Alabama.







Sgt. 1st Class Deidre F. Hidalgo



Sgt. 1st Class Deidre F. Hidalgo entered military service on Sept. 25, 2003. During Hidalgo’s over 20 years of military service, she has served in numerous locations including Fort Drum, New York; Savannah, Georgia; Fort Novosel, Alabama and overseas locations in Korea, and Iraq. She has also served a combat tour in support of Operations Iraq Freedom and New Dawn. Sgt. 1st Class Hidalgo has served many roles in her career, concluding as an Aviation Senior Sergeant



Sgt. 1st Class Hidalgo stated the highlight of her career was training and mentoring future air traffic controllers and leaders.



She and her spouse have two children. They plan to reside in Enterprise, Alabama.



Staff Sgt. Steven Christiansen



Staff Sgt. Steven Christiansen entered military service on Nov. 6, 2003. During his 20 years of military service, he has served in numerous locations including Fort Lewis, Washington; West Point, New York; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Novosel, Alabama and overseas locations including Egypt, Iraq, Korea, and Japan. He has completed several combat tours in support of Operation Iraq Freedom. He has served multiple roles across his career from military police soldier to desk sergeant.



Christiansen stated that the highlight of his career was was mentoring Soldiers and serving the military community.



He has four children, their mother, and a nephew who have stood by his side. He plans to reside in Enterprise, Alabama.



Lt. Col. (Retired) Mark W. Robinson



Lt. Col. (R) Mark Robinson entered the Army in March of 1973 and completed flight school in April of 1974. As warrant officer, he flew Cobras and served at many leadership positions before direct commissioning and continuing to fly Cobras and Apaches. He served many positions throughout his Army career concluding as battalion commander. As a Master Aviator, he logged over 5,500 flight hours. His duty locations included Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Ord, California; Fort Liberty, North Carolina; Fort Cavazos, Texas; Fort Novosel, Alabama; and overseas locations in Korea and Panama he has numerous combat deployments which include, Operations Just Cause and Desert Shield/Storm. He retired from active duty in 2003 and worked as both a contractor and civil servant until this retirement. After serving many duties, he became a subject matter expert in future vertical lift.



Lt. Col. (R) Robinson stated the highlight of his career was seeing the culmination of future long range assault aircraft which will be a game changer for army aviation for many years to come.



Lt. Col. (R) Robinson has a fiancé and three children. They plan to reside in Chipley, Florida.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 16:10 Story ID: 459984 Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Novosel Soldiers and DA Civilian are honored at quarterly Retirement Ceremony, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.