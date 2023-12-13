Date Taken: 10.30.2023 Date Posted: 12.14.2023 16:10 Photo ID: 8169130 VIRIN: 231030-A-SR274-3953 Resolution: 4520x3013 Size: 2.32 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fort Novosel Soldiers and DA Civilian are honored at quarterly Retirement Ceremony, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.