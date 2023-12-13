20th OMRS tour the 55th FGS

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Taylor Simmons, 55th Fighter Generation Squadron

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Meghan Hutton 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 20th Medical Group (MDG) and the 20th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron (OMRS) visited the 55th Fighter Generation Squadron (FGS) Nov. 29, 2023.

    The OMRS toured the FGS and the flightline to learn more about the day-to-day operations of the maintainers and better serve them at the MDG. The OMRS was initiated by an Air Force Medical Reform model introduced in 2019, aimed at building a more resilient and healthy force.

    “Getting our medics out of the clinic and over to the flightline is huge, because sometimes we struggle to see how we connect to the mission,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Tomlinson, 20th OMRS commander. “The ability to get a tour and see the pride our Weasel partners take in taking care of their F-16s helps remind us that we have a part in that by ensuring their personal and occupational health is good to go.”

    The labor required of maintainers on the flightline includes performing a variety of tasks that can lead to injury including lifting heavy objects, operating intricate or complicated machinery, using sharp or heavy tools, and environmental factors. The primary role of the ORMS is to ensure Airmen have quicker access to care, ensuring they recover and are combat ready in the shortest amount of time.

    The OMRS can also provide preventative care to active duty service members by encouraging healthy sleep practices, providing advice on nutrition, information on mental health services, as well as many other health promotion consultations. These medical services can limit long-term health issues that can persist in Airmen who work high-intensity or stressful jobs.

    “We are currently working longer hours and conducting faster tempo of operations, so Airmen are experiencing both mental and physical fatigue,” said Senior Airman Elias Sanchez, 55th FGS dedicated crew chief. “With the 20th OMRS coming down here, we can tell them what we are experiencing and learn what we need to do in order to stay healthy.”

