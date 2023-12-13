Air Mobility Museum unveils new AFMAO exhibit with personal effects from Operation Colony Glacier

Photo By Jason Minto | Displayed here are remnants of C-124A Globemaster II and unidentifiable personal...... read more read more Photo By Jason Minto | Displayed here are remnants of C-124A Globemaster II and unidentifiable personal effects that belonged to some of the 52 service members who were onboard when it crashed into Mount Gannett, a peak within the Chugach Mountains in eastern Alaska. The Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations exhibit was unveiled at the Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 5, 2023. The exhibit covers the history and mission of AFMAO and Colony Glacier. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jason Minto) see less | View Image Page

The Air Mobility Command Museum, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, recently unveiled a new exhibit featuring Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations. The exhibit covers the history and mission of AFMAO and also the Colony Glacier Mission.



“Under this blue covering, the museum team has created an exhibit to educate individuals,” said John Taylor, Air Mobility Command Museum director. That's what we do here – we educate folks about the mission. This exhibit, although small and physical size, is enormous in stature and so powerful with emotion, some would say larger than the C-5 sitting out on our pad.”



Part of the display are remnants of C-124A Globemaster II and unidentifiable personal effects that belonged to some of the 52 service members who were onboard when it crashed into Mount Gannett, a peak within the Chugach Mountains in eastern Alaska.



A team recently returned from the 11th year, of recovery operations. The Armed Forces Medical Examiner System is currently testing what was collected this year but as of today, the medical examiner has scientifically identified 47 of the 52 service members who lost their lives in that 1952 aircraft incident.



“Every day our service members selflessly put their lives on the line to help keep us safe and protect our freedom,” said Col. Chip W. Hollinger, AFMAO commander. “Dover Air Force Base and Air Force Mortuary Affairs have been given the special trust and responsibility of fulfilling our nation's sacred commitment of ensuring dignity, honor and respect to our fallen and care, service and support to their families and I'm very proud to be part of this sacred mission serving those who we have the privilege to serve.”