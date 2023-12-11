NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Team Delivers Holiday Cheer

Courtesy Photo | The holiday season is upon us, and the dedicated team at the Naval Supply Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The holiday season is upon us, and the dedicated team at the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain post office has geared up for the busiest time of the year to provide unwavering support to the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility, once again. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, NAVSUP employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain -- The holiday season is upon us, and the dedicated team at the Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain post office has geared up for the busiest time of the year to provide unwavering support to the 5th Fleet Area of Responsibility (AOR), once again.



Driven by the ever-growing popularity of online shopping and the continued tradition of sending holiday cards, the postal service has seen a significant increase in both incoming and outgoing mail. This increase translates to extended hours, reserve support, and a renewed commitment to delivering every package and letter on time to the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain community, and all homeported and visiting ships in the 5th Fleet AOR.



The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain post office team on NSA Bahrain has been hard at work preparing for the influx of mail. They have extended two hours of service daily to support customers. They recently launched the Intelligent Mail Locker, which has 76 smart lockers, making it easier for parcel pickup enabled 24-hour package delivery.



The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Postal Team has already processed more than 270,000 pounds of mail for this holiday season and anticipates handling over 950,000 pounds of mail. This is a 9% increase from last year's holiday season. “The team works diligently behind the scenes, ensuring that packages, cards, and cherished gifts from friends and families arrive safely and on time. This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our Postal team,” said Mr. Willard Hughes, Regional Postal Manager NAVSUP FLC Bahrain.



Despite the anticipated surge, the post office team remains steadfast in their commitment to providing excellent service. They understand the importance of delivering gifts and greetings on time, and they are working hard to ensure that every family receives their holiday cheer in a timely manner.



While the post office team is prepared for the challenge during this peak season, they work hard throughout the year to provide the best customer service to their customers. Take a moment to thank your mail carrier for their dedication and hard work during this busy season.



NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP.