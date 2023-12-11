Wilcoxon receives Presidential Rank Award

Courtesy Photo | DCMA's Financial Business Operations director received the award for her contribution...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | DCMA's Financial Business Operations director received the award for her contribution to mission success. see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. – Dr. Cherry Wilcoxon, Defense Contract Management Agency Financial Business Operations director, received the Presidential Rank Award from the Honorable Ronald Moultrie, Undersecretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security, during an awards ceremony at the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency headquarters in the Russell-Knox Building here Nov. 28.



The federal acknowledgement is awarded to dedicated senior executive service leaders who make a significant contribution to mission success. Wilcoxon’s recognition is for accomplishments as the deputy of the Financial Management Division and comptroller at DCSA, her position prior to DCMA.



“To become an SES in itself is a tremendous accomplishment, but to become a Presidential Rank Awardee shows that you are the best of the best of the senior executive service,” said Moultrie. “Our federal workforce has approximately 2.1 million individuals, and of the 2.1 million, less than a fraction of one percent will ever be senior executive service. Of that fraction, only four to six percent annually will ever receive a rank award.”



According to Moultrie, over the past four years only 144 individuals have been presented the award across the federal workforce. SES’s are held to very high standards, so surpassing those lofty expectations is a testament to the amazing contributions Wilcoxon made to the intelligence community.



“I am both honored and humbled by the recognition, but the challenge of complex organizational and mission transformation while ensuring financial continuity of operations during the COVID-19 global pandemic could only be achieved with leading and working with a great team,” said Wilcoxon. “As a defense senior intelligence leader with DCSA, I was an integral part of the unprecedented historical effort to reshape the future whole of government background investigation and vetting mission to deliver an uncompromised and trusted federal workforce.”