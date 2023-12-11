Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wilcoxon receives Presidential Rank Award

    Wilcoxon receives Presidential Rank Award

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    DCMA's Financial Business Operations director received the award for her contribution to mission success.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.28.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 08:59
    Photo ID: 8164018
    VIRIN: 231128-D-BG401-1085
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 2.98 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wilcoxon receives Presidential Rank Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wilcoxon receives Presidential Rank Award

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DCMA
    Presidential Rank Awards
    DCSA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT