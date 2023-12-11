Integrated Battle Command System Supports Successful Integration of Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor During Missile Tests

The Integrated Battle Command System continues to demonstrate its transformative Air and Missile Defense integration capability through participating in the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor live fire flight tests. LTAMDS is a new, advanced sensor developed to integrate into the Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense architecture and will replace the current Patriot radar. Several successful tests were executed during 1st Quarter of FY24 and demonstrated the ability of LTAMDS to integrate with IBCS while detecting and tracking several complex threat types. Beginning later this year, IBCS is scheduled to begin integration support of Indirect Fire Protection Capability events within the Program Executive Office Missiles and Space Integrated Fires Test Campaign.

IBCS is the foundation of the Army's broader modernization efforts and provides transformational AMD capabilities to the battlefield. IBCS executed an array of rigorous testing on its path to achieving Full Rate Production and showcasing the system's ability to integrate a variety of sensors and effectors to work together under an integrated command and control system. In FY23, IBCS (within the AIAMD program) received a successful FRP Defense Acquisition Board decision. Weeks later, the IBCS program achieved Initial Operational Capability declaration.

The Integrated Fires Mission Command (IFMC) Project Office is helping modernize the US Army by integration, synchronization, and collaboration between all AMD components. Integration efforts are leveraging legacy and future sensors and shooters, allowing for a single integrated air picture and coordination between fielded assets. Integrating existing joint systems and future developmental programs with IBCS compounds overall effectiveness that dramatically enhances the ability to track, identify, engage, and defend against diverse threats. These accomplishments are helping to modernize the Army’s AMD capabilities, as well as our allies across the globe.

