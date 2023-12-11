Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS)

LTAMDS is a new, advanced sensor developed to integrate into the Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense (AIAMD) architecture and will replace the current Patriot radar.
Integrated Battle Command System Supports Successful Integration of Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor During Missile Tests
