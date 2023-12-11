Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS) [Image 1 of 2]

    Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS)

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by NATHANIEL PIERCE 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    LTAMDS is a new, advanced sensor developed to integrate into the Army Integrated Air and Missile Defense (AIAMD) architecture and will replace the current Patriot radar.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 09:01
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Hometown: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US
    Integrated Battle Command System

    Radar
    PEO Missiles and Space

