MILITARY STAR Celebrates Fourth Space Force Birthday with One-Day-Only Savings

DALLAS – Happy birthday, U.S. Space Force! In honor of the newest service’s fourth birthday, MILITARY STAR® is offering special one-day-only savings for all cardmembers.



On Dec. 20, Guardians, Airmen, Soldiers and military shoppers can use their MILITARY STAR card to receive:

• 10 cents off every gallon of gas at Army & Air Force Exchange Service fuel locations.

• 15% off food purchases at participating Exchange restaurants.

• $10 off any Exchange concession/kiosk purchase of $25 or more (coupon required).



“It’s an honor to celebrate our Guardians and the Space Force family with these special offers,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Semper Supra!”



Additional Space Force birthday savings can be found in stores and at ShopMyExchange.com, including 20% off select Space Force souvenirs and tactical gear. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view weekly sales and specials.



Cardmembers also earn unlimited 2% rewards on purchases. Every time cardmembers use MILITARY STAR through Dec. 31, they automatically earn an entry into the Your Holiday Bill Is on Us sweepstakes. Five grand-prize winners will have their entire card balances paid off while 35 other winners will receive statement credits of $1,000 or $500.



To apply for a MILITARY STAR card, see a store associate or visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Marisa Conner at 214-312-5111 or connermar@aafes.com.



