Command Sgt. Major Dyon reflects on time with USAG Italy

VICENZA, Italy – Command Sgt. Maj. Jonathan Dyon looked back on his time with U.S. Army Garrison Italy on Dec. 7, following a ceremony where he relinquished responsibility.



Dozens of community members gathered at the event, held in the gym at Caserma Ederle, to bid Dyon farewell. Dyon was among the leaders who helped the community through COVID-19. During an interview with The Garrison Outlook Dyon pondered on how far things have come since the pandemic.



“Coming out of Covid, it was just really great to see all the things that (the pandemic) forced us to do in the virtual space to enhance our services that we provide for this community,” Dyon said.



Dyon was joined by his wife, Josie, and son, Noah. The ceremony began with Chaplain (Lt. Col.) John Hubbs offering an invocation and the playing of both the Italian and U.S. national anthems. Among the military and local leaders in attendance were Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund, Commanding General of the Southern European Task Force-Africa and Isabella Sala, the Deputy Mayor of Vicenza.



Dyon, an infantryman who enlisted in 1998, holds a master’s degree in Leadership Studies from the University of Texas, El Paso. He’s a Ranger and Mountain Warfare School graduate, who’s undergone many military educational courses. Dyon will be moving forward to Task Force Sinai in Egypt as the USAG-Italy community awaits the arrival of his successor.



During his remarks, Col. Scott Horrigan, commander of USAG Italy, said that Dyon was invaluable to him over the last several months.



“He has offered forthright advice and valuable insights, helping to provide me with a better understanding of the environment and the challenges we face,” Horrigan said.

